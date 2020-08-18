BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson’s goal is to improve as a passer, and at practice on Tuesday he was pin-point in his accuracy. Already a star, Jackson’s looking to improve and focused on winning a Super Bowl for the Ravens.

LJ wears jersey number eight, but in many ways he’s number one.

Unanimously named league MVP last season, Jackson was also voted the top player in the NFL in a league-wide player poll and is referred to by his teammates as “the franchise.”

At just 23 years old, he’s earned unending accolades and admiration in two seasons.

“I appreciate that coming from my peers especially because we grind so hard together and our goal is to win championships, and for guys to look at me and me being so young, to be the franchise guy, I appreciate that,” Jackson told WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano. “I just know I gotta keep doing what I’m doing and keep trying to build up and bring the championship home some day,” Jackson told WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano.

The drive to win a Super Bowl supercedes all the stats and accolades Jackson’s compiled. It’s that drive and passion that make him stand out — even beyond his skills.

“You don’t find too many quarterbacks who love to play the game like him,” cornerback Marcus Peters said, “and so ones that do love to play the game like him you see what they do — they go out the and put a product on the field that’s remarkable man.”

“I just love what I do, you know, I’ve been playing since I was a little kid,” Jackson said. “When you get the opportunity to do something you love, you want to take advantage of it. That’s what I’m going to do each and every day (and) it starts with practice,” Jackson said.