CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up, ICUs Flat As State Adds 520 Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A team of researchers at Johns Hopkins has designed a new robotic system to help hospitals and protect frontline workers.

The robot will give medical staff the ability to remotely operate ventilators and other bedside machines from outside intensive care rooms.

The system is still being tested, but initial trials have shown it could preserve personal protective equipment, limit staff exposure and provide more time for clinical work.

