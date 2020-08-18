Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man in Annapolis was assaulted by garden tools over the weekend.
Officers responded to the 1700 block of Forest Drive for a reported assault on Saturday.
The victim was in the parking lot of an American Legion at a “flea market” type event where vendors had set up, when several suspects came through the woods and assaulted him, striking him with shovels and a garden rake.
The suspects fled in a dark sedan. The victim said he suffered head pain and had cuts and abrasions to his arms and hands.
He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.