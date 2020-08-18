CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up, ICUs Flat As State Adds 520 Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man was injured in a shooting late Monday in northeast Baltimore.

Around 11:24 p.m. officers were called to the 4300 block of Nicholas Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived they found a man lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and foot.

Northeast District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and have not yet identified a suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call detectives at (410) 396-2444 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

