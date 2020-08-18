BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is joining other states in filing a federal lawsuit challenging “drastic operational changes” at the U.S. Postal Service that they allege could undermine the national election in November.

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh said Tuesday that the president’s “attacks” on the postal service are designed to disrupt the election- striking at the core of the country’s democracy.

He added Trump and U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy are also “hurting innocent bystanders” such as Americans waiting for medicine, social security checks and other services.

“This conduct is harmful, illegal and unconstitutional. We are filing suit to stop it,” he said.

The states’ lawsuit asserts the Postal Service implemented the changes to mail service nationwide unlawfully, and is seeking to stop the agency’s service reductions. This comes after comments made by President Trump in recent days, claiming that widespread vote-by-mail will lead to a fraudulent election- which the states’ suit calls a “baseless claim,”

These changes include eliminating staff overtime, changing how the mail is sorted and requiring late-arriving mail to be left for delivery the next day, as well as plans to stop processing outgoing mail at some state mail distribution centers.

Congressional leaders claim this has already resulted in mail delays, and will disproportionately impact rural communities.

“For example, mail sent from one address to another in the same town would have to travel all the way to one of the remaining distribution centers and back again before being delivered,”

The attorneys general assert that the Postal Service has acted outside of its authority to implement these changes and did not follow the proper procedures under federal law.

They also point out President Trump’s comments that the service cuts at the Postal Service has a partisan motive, adding he said that the Postal Service doesn’t have the money to do the universal mail-in voting, so they cannot do it.

Other states in the lawsuit include Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania

CBS News reported last week these comments from the president. “They want $25 billion, billion, for the post office. Now, they need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Mr. Trump said. “But if they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail in voting because they’re not equipped to have it.” he said.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy issued a statement later Tuesday afternoon: