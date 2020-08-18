Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A saddle-billed stork at the Maryland Zoo was able to slip out of her habitat Tuesday afternoon and into an adjacent watering hole.
The zoo said staff saw the stork in the African Water Hole habitat, home to a rhino, zebra and ostrich, around 1 p.m. Employees took the rhino and zebra into barns while the Animal Recapture Team made a plan to get the stork back to her proper home.
After 45 minutes, the stork was rounded up and returned to her habitat.
The zoo said its employees are trained to respond to situations like this, adding the public was never in danger.
None of the animals were hurt.