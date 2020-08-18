SPARROWS POINT, Md. (WJZ) — Jobs are available at the new Amazon fulfillment center that opened in Sparrows Point. It’s the second fulfillment center in Baltimore County and the fourth in the Maryland.
The one million square-foot facility is the second Amazon location in the Tradepoint Atlantic Business Park. This facility will have 500 full-time associates.
“We couldn’t be more pleased that Amazon is continuing to expand its footprint here in Maryland, creating valuable job opportunities for thousands of Marylanders,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “This investment is more important than ever as we continue on our road to economic recovery, and it is further proof that Maryland truly is open for business.”
“In these challenging times, we are especially excited to see Amazon doubling-down on Baltimore County — bringing even more employment opportunities for working families across our region,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “The new state-of-the-art facility is great news for the continued success of Tradepoint Atlantic and another major step forward in Sparrows Point’s transformative redevelopment into a vibrant hub for global commerce.”
Positions are still available at the new Sparrows Point fulfillment center. Jobs are available on a rolling basis and fill up quickly. We encourage interested candidates to sign up for text alerts by texting DCANOW to 77088 to receive automated messages about job openings and visit amazon.com/marylandjobs to learn more and apply online.