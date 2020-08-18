OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City’s annual Sunfest is postponed until 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Sunfest was scheduled to occur from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 in the inlet lot at the end of the boardwalk.
At this time, officials don’t have a new date.
“Ocean City has actively promoted the many ways visitors can enjoy the town while maintaining physical distancing this summer, but for an event like Sunfest, we recognized it would not be possible to host the event in a way that was in the best interest of public health,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “Late summer and early fall offers the best weather of the year in Ocean City, and we look forward to welcoming guests in a way that can balance fun with their safety and health.”
All residents and visitors should continue practicing physical distancing, follow limits on gatherings, wear masks or face coverings in stores and on public transportation, and adhere to all other health and safety guidelines in Ocean City.
For more information on how visitors can safely enjoy a vacation in Ocean City, Md., this year, visit ococean.com/covid-19-faqs.