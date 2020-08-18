WHITE HALL, Md. (WJZ) — With nearly 20 miles of outdoor terrain, the NCR Trail is a destination for hikers, bikers and outdoor enthusiasts.

It’s home to beautiful trees, rivers and one very special village of garden gnomes.

“The rock formation was there and I decided to make use of it,” said Gene Stiffler, the creator of Gnome Hill, “just to amuse the people on the trail, I like to hear people out here laughing and having a good time especially this year.”

Stiffler’s collection of gnomes started 16 years ago and has been growing ever since.

“It keeps growing and people keep giving me gnomes,” Stiffler said, “Last year I started counting them and it was close to 200 and I gave up after that.”

The large collection is now spread out on a rock formation that is in front of the house he’s lived in since the 60s.

Gene says he occasionally has to paint the gnomes and weed the garden they sit in. It’s a labor of love, that is appreciated by all those who pass by.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my life.” said Sue Disabatino, who stopped to take pictures during a bike ride, “I just think it’s wonderful that somebody takes the time in the effort.”

“Gnome Hill” is located on the NCR trail just over a mile north of the White Hall NCR Trail Parking.