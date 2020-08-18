CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up, ICUs Flat As State Adds 520 Cases
MT. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — A 53-year-old man was killed and a 56-year-old woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Mt. Airy Monday night.

A 2013 Chevrolet Impala traveling southbound on Route 27 attempted to turn left onto Penn Shot Road around 8:47 p.m. when it struck a 2016 Subaru Outback traveling northbound on Route 27.

The driver of the Impala, Michael Todd Shultzaberger, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman driving the Outback was taken to Frederick Memorial Hospital and later taken to Shock Trauma. She is currently stable.

The intersection was closed for approximately four hours. The investigation into the cause of the
collision is ongoing.

  1. Ellatea says:
    August 18, 2020 at 11:48 am

    Penn Shop Road, not “Shot”. Thoughts are with all those involved and those who love them.

