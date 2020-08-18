COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A trial began Tuesday in a Howard County animal cruelty case.
Elizabeth Lindenau and Brady Decker were charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty, including failure to provide the animals with food, water, air, space and veterinary care.
Howard County Animal Control was called to a home in the 9400 block of Hundred Drums Row in Columbia on July 17, 2019 after an anonymous call reported a horrible stench coming from the home. They believed it was dog feces.
Animal Control officers made several attempts to contact the residents of the home, but they refused to speak to them or let them inside.
On July 24, animal control obtained a warrant and went to the residence to serve the warrant. Once inside there was an odor of urine and waste and the home was cluttered with household items, making it hard to walk around inside. Officers found 59 animals living inside, including 39 birds, 11 dogs, five cats, two snakes and two turtles. They also found 42 dead birds and other small animals in their freezers.
Due to the poor living conditions, the 59 animals were impounded by animal control and the pair was charged.
Lindenau’s trial began Tuesday morning.