Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Students at the University of Maryland who find themselves stuck in leases they no longer need plan to take their complaints to Annapolis.
Thousands of students who live in dorms at the university were able to opt out of housing since most classes will be held virtually for the fall semester, but students who live in the campus-affiliated but privately-owned South Campus Commons and The Courtyards are still being held to their leases.
The students will hold a car caravan protest at the State House on Wednesday.
The management company that runs the buildings said it can’t release all students due to other obligations.
A group of students has since hired a lawyer to resolve the issue.