BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An armed man has barricaded himself inside an East Baltimore home, police say. The incident began early Wednesday morning at a home in on East Chase Street at McDonough Street.
Baltimore Police officers and SWAT crews are trying to get someone to come out of the home and earlier were using a loud speaker to talk to the man.
Police are now firing tear gas inside home again. You can hear on speakers “Jeff come on outside”
Earlier, they announced “please shut your door and go to the basement” @wjz pic.twitter.com/11NgmNZufx
— Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) August 19, 2020
At this time they do not believe the community is in danger.
UPDATE: BPD says the situation is a behavioral crisis involving a person who is armed.
Officials say they do not believe the community is in danger and are not rushing the situation.
— Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) August 19, 2020
At this time, police are asking nearby residents to stay inside their homes and asking others to avoid the area.
This a situation where having trained mental health professionals to handle it and police (who are not trained mental health professionals) to be on call in the background if they are needed would be better. That is what defunding police means, spending more on people who really are effective in many situations such as mental health, anger management and substance abuse experts. Cops are great, but they are not the experts needed to resolve many problem and truly serve & protect citizens.
“Jeff” is not someone intent on committing a crime, he is someone in need of mental health care most likely and not a swat team.