BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city released 911 calls from the deadly explosion last week.

In the 14 calls, you can hear as panicked neighbors call 911 after they heard a blast and their homes shook.

It was just before 10 a.m. when an explosion leveled three homes and severely damaged a fourth home along Labyrinth Road in northwest Baltimore near Reisterstown Road. Two people were killed in the blast and seven others were injured.

“It went boom,” one caller said when describing the blast, saying she was working at home a few blocks away when the explosion caused her home to rattle.

Another woman, who lives one block over, called 911 just after the blast and said she saw the homes down the road had been blown up.

“The houses are gone,” she said. “They are gone.”

The woman said she smelled gas when she went to the store and explained that the blast blew out some of her windows.

Another neighbor across the street called 911 after her windows and doors blew in from the blast.

“Three houses exploded and knocked everyone else’s windows and doors off,” the woman said.

She also said she smelled gas.

That woman also said she could hear people hollering from inside the rubble for help.

Many callers believed a nearby Exxon gas station was the location of the explosion when the initial calls in from nearby residents.

The 911 operator told one caller they were getting lots of calls from the area and were sending out the fire department.

