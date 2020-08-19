BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young is trying to make it easier for city residents to request a mail-in ballots for the November election.
During a press conference Wednesday, Young said the president is trying to “hinder” the postal service in an effort to “disrupt” mail-in ballots for the November election.
“The postal service was not generated to create profits or revenue,” he said, adding, “it was created to be a service for the American people.”
Young said forcing people to stand in lines at the polls is not safe.
“The Postmaster General needs to be transparent with the public about management decisions being made that are resulting in these delays,” Young added.
In order to make it easier for residents to cast their vote via mail-in ballot, Young is adding a button to the city’s website so that people can complete the application.