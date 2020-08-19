Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Wednesday night, city police said.
The first shooting happened around 8:35 p.m. in the 100 block of North Monastery Avenue. Officers found a 24-year-old woman in the area suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back.
She was taken to an area hospital where her condition is unknown, police said.
The second shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of Potee Street. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his leg.
The man was taken to an area hospital.
Anyone with information should call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.