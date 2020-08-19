Comments
Baltimore (WJZ)– Swat Teams are currently on the scene of a barricade situation in East Baltimore.
According to WJZ Reporter Amy Kuwata it appears Baltimore Police and Swat crews are trying to get someone to come out of their home at E. Chase St and McDonough St.
Police can be heard calling out a mans name on loud speakers.
Police are now firing tear gas inside home again. You can hear on speakers “Jeff come on outside”
Earlier, they announced “please shut your door and go to the basement” @wjz pic.twitter.com/11NgmNZufx
— Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) August 19, 2020
This a situation where having trained mental health professionals to handle it and police (who are not trained mental health professionals) to be on call in the background if they are needed would be better. That is what defunding police means, spending more on people who really are effective in many situations such as mental health, anger management and substance abuse experts. Cops are great, but they are not the experts needed to resolve many problem and truly serve & protect citizens.
“Jeff” is not someone intent on committing a crime, he is someone in need of mental health care most likely and not a swat team.