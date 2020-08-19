CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, ICUs Up As State Adds 400+ Cases
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations and ICU cases are both up Wednesday in Maryland as the state reports a total of 101,649 coronavirus cases.

Cases went up by more than 400 since Tuesday, with 22 more hospitalizations and five more ICU cases were reported.

Eleven more Marylanders have died from the virus.

The statewide positivity remains flat at 3.22%.

More than 1.67 million COVID-19 tests were administered across the state with over one million tests coming back negative.

A total of 13,744 people were hospitalized.

Here are the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 354 (19)
Anne Arundel 7,782 (219) 10*
Baltimore City 13,643 (429) 15*
Baltimore County 14,180 (558) 23*
Calvert 748 (27) 1*
Caroline 471 (3)
Carroll 1,623 (116) 3*
Cecil 739 (30) 1*
Charles 2,213 (91) 2*
Dorchester 408 (5)
Frederick 3,267 (114) 7*
Garrett 59
Harford 2,202 (66) 3*
Howard 4,125 (111) 6*
Kent 251 (22) 1*
Montgomery 19,180 (774) 40*
Prince George’s 24,949 (746) 23*
Queen Anne’s 495 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,064 (52)
Somerset 159 (3)
Talbot 425 (4)
Washington 1,160 (31)
Wicomico 1,415 (45)
Worcester 737 (21) 1*
Data not available (11) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,610
10-19 6,902 (1)
20-29 18,057 (21) 1*
30-39 19,042 (46) 5*
40-49 16,927 (115) 3*
50-59 15,064 (284) 15*
60-69 10,326 (574) 12*
70-79 6,324 (871) 25*
80+ 5,397 (1,607) 77*
Data not available (3) 1*
Female 53,666 (1,730) 70*
Male 47,983 (1,792) 69*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 32,440 (1,443) 53*
Asian (NH) 1,863 (130) 6*
White (NH) 22,581 (1,489) 68*
Hispanic 24,859 (412) 10*
Other (NH) 4,433 (37)
Data not available 15,473 (11) 2*

