ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Hospitalizations and ICU cases are both up Wednesday in Maryland as the state reports a total of 101,649 coronavirus cases.
Cases went up by more than 400 since Tuesday, with 22 more hospitalizations and five more ICU cases were reported.
Eleven more Marylanders have died from the virus.
The statewide positivity remains flat at 3.22%.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 101,649 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 1,675,530 tests.
The statewide positivity rate is now 3.22%.
Number of persons tested negative: 1,074,119
Number of confirmed deaths: 3,522 pic.twitter.com/tvJcZoa0Wz
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) August 19, 2020
More than 1.67 million COVID-19 tests were administered across the state with over one million tests coming back negative.
A total of 13,744 people were hospitalized.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here are the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|354
|(19)
|Anne Arundel
|7,782
|(219)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|13,643
|(429)
|15*
|Baltimore County
|14,180
|(558)
|23*
|Calvert
|748
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|471
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,623
|(116)
|3*
|Cecil
|739
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,213
|(91)
|2*
|Dorchester
|408
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,267
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|59
|Harford
|2,202
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|4,125
|(111)
|6*
|Kent
|251
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|19,180
|(774)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|24,949
|(746)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|495
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,064
|(52)
|Somerset
|159
|(3)
|Talbot
|425
|(4)
|Washington
|1,160
|(31)
|Wicomico
|1,415
|(45)
|Worcester
|737
|(21)
|1*
|Data not available
|(11)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,610
|10-19
|6,902
|(1)
|20-29
|18,057
|(21)
|1*
|30-39
|19,042
|(46)
|5*
|40-49
|16,927
|(115)
|3*
|50-59
|15,064
|(284)
|15*
|60-69
|10,326
|(574)
|12*
|70-79
|6,324
|(871)
|25*
|80+
|5,397
|(1,607)
|77*
|Data not available
|(3)
|1*
|Female
|53,666
|(1,730)
|70*
|Male
|47,983
|(1,792)
|69*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|32,440
|(1,443)
|53*
|Asian (NH)
|1,863
|(130)
|6*
|White (NH)
|22,581
|(1,489)
|68*
|Hispanic
|24,859
|(412)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,433
|(37)
|Data not available
|15,473
|(11)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.