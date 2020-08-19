BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you bought a Super Soaker from Target recently, you might be entitled to a refund.
Hasbro is recalling its Super Soaker XP 20 and XP 30 Water Blaster due to a violation of a federal lead content ban.
The decorative sticker on the water tank of the blaster toys contains levels of lead in the ink that exceed the ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.
Around 52,900 blasters are being recalled under the recall number 20-168.
The water gun is sold exclusively at Target locations, specifically from March 2020 to July 2020.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled blasters away from children and contact Hasbro Inc. for instructions on a full refund. They’ll be asked to unscrew the tank from the blaster and return the tank to the manufacturer using a postage pre-paid label for a full refund.