Comments
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Howard County say there has been an increase in online extortion scams, including insurance fraud scams, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The scams come in many forms, like fake, low-cost corona insurance, additional Medicare coverage, worthless travel insurance and phony policy cancellation notices.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Anyone who think they fell victim to a scam can report it to the county’s consumer protection office.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.