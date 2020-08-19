Comments
ROSSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A jackknifed tractor-trailer is causing major delays along Interstate 95 in Baltimore County Wednesday morning.
All lanes are blocked on I-95 North just past the exit 64/I-695.
MDOT traffic maps say the collision involves three vehicles.
From Chopper 13, you can see traffic is backed up for miles. There’s also debris on the roadway.
No word on when roads will reopen.
Motorists should avoid the area.
