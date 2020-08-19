ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Voters in Maryland will have the option of dropping their ballots off at hundreds of drop boxes rather than mailing them in or casting them in person, the state’s elections board said Wednesday.
At least 270 ballot drop boxes will be sent out across the state ahead of the fall general election, up from 75 during the primary election.
The elections board said those ballot drop boxes will be distributed beginning at the end of September. A full list of locations will be available at a later time.
With an expected surge in mail-in voting this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, election officials will be able to begin canvassing mail-in ballots as early as October 1, the board said. The results will not be made public until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
