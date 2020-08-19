ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland is applying for residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to get an additional $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits, the governor announced Wednesday.

Gov. Larry Hogan said the state has submitted an application to the Federal Emergency Management Administration for the Lost Wages Assistance grant, which would provide an additional $300 per week to Marylanders who are unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Maryland is doing much better on our health metrics than most of the rest of the country, we are doing much better on our economic recovery than most of the rest of the country, and we want to do whatever it takes to keep it that way,” said Governor Hogan. “But far too many Marylanders are still struggling to make ends meet during this pandemic. With this critical funding, we can help those struggling Marylanders weather this storm, get back on their feet, and recover.”

Once approved, the state’s labor department will coordinate with the federal government to distribute the funds, expected to begin in late September.

“Our department is grateful for the opportunity to apply for federal funding from FEMA to provide additional financial support to unemployed Marylanders as our state continues to recover from the impact of COVID-19,” said Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Tiffany P. Robinson. “While it will take some time to work with the federal administration to implement this new program, all claimants will receive benefit payments retroactive to their earliest date of eligibility within the new program.”

Eligible claimants will receive the $300 per week in benefits retroactive to the week ending August 1 and ending no later than December 26, 2020.

To qualify, claimants must be eligible for a weekly benefit amount of at least $100 and must self-certify that they are unemployed or partially unemployed because of the pandemic.

Claimants do not have to file a new application to receive these benefits, the state said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.