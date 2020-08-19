Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Expect showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning through lunchtime.
Heavy rains will be possible at time, but Meteorologist Tim Williams said weather is not expected to be severe.
Clouds will break by mid-afternoon with temps climbing to 83.
Early showers and t-storms around this morning will move through until about lunchtime. Steady to heavy rain at times, but not expected to be severe. Clouds will break by mid afternoon with temps climbing to a high near 83°. Updates @WJZ.com pic.twitter.com/hlAIW9DwW1
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 19, 2020
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.