CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, ICUs Up As State Adds 400+ Cases
By Tim Williams
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Rain, Talkers, Thunderstorms, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Expect showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning through lunchtime.

Heavy rains will be possible at time, but Meteorologist Tim Williams said weather is not expected to be severe.

Clouds will break by mid-afternoon with temps climbing to 83.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Tim Williams

Comments

Leave a Reply