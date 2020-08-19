Comments
CRISFIELD, Md. (WJZ) — Multiple waterspouts were reported in the Chesapeake Bay in southern Maryland on Wednesday.
According to a National Weather Service storm report, photos on social media and a report from the Coast Guard indicated there were multiple waterspouts around three miles west of Crisfield around 7:30 a.m.
The waterspouts reportedly lasted between five and ten minutes. One had a spray ring visible.
At least one waterspout was reported in the area on July 31.
