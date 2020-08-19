CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, ICUs Up As State Adds 400+ Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
CRISFIELD, Md. (WJZ) — Multiple waterspouts were reported in the Chesapeake Bay in southern Maryland on Wednesday.

According to a National Weather Service storm report, photos on social media and a report from the Coast Guard indicated there were multiple waterspouts around three miles west of Crisfield around 7:30 a.m.

Credit: David Barone

The waterspouts reportedly lasted between five and ten minutes. One had a spray ring visible.

At least one waterspout was reported in the area on July 31.

