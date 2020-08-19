Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A portion of E. Fayette Street will temporarily close this weekend for roadway art painting.
E. Fayette Street will be closed to traffic between Gay and Holliday Streets with detours and parking restrictions. This part of the street will stay closed until 9 p.m. Sunday evening.
Detour signs will be posted in the area to alert motorists of the closure. During the closure, westbound Fayette Street traffic will be detoured right on Gay Street, left onto Saratoga Street, left on Guilford Avenue and right back onto westbound Fayette Street.
Drivers should watch for changing traffic patterns and are encouraged to use other routes to avoid delays.