BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It took longshore workers more than three days to complete more than 5,500 container moves from the Maersk Edinburgh ship at the Port of Baltimore this week, but when they were done, they set a record for the most container moves from a single ship in the port’s history.
Workers completed the final move Tuesday night, setting the record for the most containers unloaded and loaded onto a single ship in the ports’ 314-year history.
Officials said the massive ship was able to call on the port thanks to a 50-foot berth that was the result of a public-private partnership in 2009. Another similar berth is set to open next summer.
The Maryland Port Administration said the shattered record is a sign of economic vitality amid the coronavirus pandemic.