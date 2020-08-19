OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The days of training camp practices with pads on will be the closest the Baltimore Ravens have to replicate game action before the NFL season kicks off next month.
With no preseason games this year, that makes practice an especially important time for a Ravens offensive line that working with some new players.
One of those new players is veteran D.J. Fluker, new to Baltimore but a seven-year veteran of the NFL who has played for the Chargers, Giants and Seahawks.
Fluker is on the roster as a possible replacement for longtime Ravens lineman Marshal Yanda, who retired after last season.
He said he has spoken with Yanda in off-season team meetings and has great respect for Yanda, who played for 13 years.
“Those are big shoes to fill but I’m gonna just be myself, come in and do what I do best and that’s just play football,” he said. “That’s me hungry, ready to go and win the championship and a Super Bowl and that’s it.”
After three days in pads, the players will get their first day off on Thursday before returning to practice on Friday.
The season opener is September 13 against the Cleveland Browns.