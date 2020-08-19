Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A salmonella outbreak linked to onions is growing.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said contaminated red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions made from Thompson International, Inc., has now infected 869 people in 47 states, including Maryland.
No deaths have been reported.
The CDC has also added new products to the recall list, including from delivery services like HelloFresh.
The recalled items were sold between May 15 and August 6 at a variety of stores, including Kroger, Fred Meyer, Fry’s and Smith’s.