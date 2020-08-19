LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County are searching for a man who they say assaulted a woman and then hit her with a vehicle.
The incident happened around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday at a McDonald’s restaurant in the 10000 block of Washington Boulevard. Police said they got a report of a woman being assaulted by a man in a vehicle.
Officers later determined the two had been fighting inside the vehicle, a white 2018-2020 Audi Q3 or Q5 with a paper temporary tag. The woman then got out of the vehicle, at which point the man briefly left before driving directly at the woman, hitting her and another vehicle.
Police said the man then dragged the woman into the SUV and drove away. It’s unclear if the woman needed medical attention.
The SUV suffered damage to the front quarter panel, headlight assembly and grill on the driver’s side.
Officers are working to identify both the victim and the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-313-3700.