BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What’s more Baltimore than crab chip flavored ice cream?
Baltimore In A Box teamed up with Cream Cruiser to create 10 flavors inspired by Baltimore, Maryland.
They launched five flavors Wednesday and will launch five more flavors later.
Here are the flavors they launched:
- “Downey Ocean” with Caramel Fisher’s Popcorn
- “Summer in Charm City” which is Egg Custard & Marshmallow
- “LaMarshmallow Chip” which is Smores with Otterbein’s Chocolate Chip Cookies
- “Cal’s Streak” which is Orange Creamsicle with Chocolate Chips
- “I’m So Crabby” with UTZ Crab Chip Vanilla
These flavors are coming soon:
- Otterly Divine – Birthday Cake with Otterbein’s Sugar Cookies
- Bawlmer Cookies & Cream – Berger Cookies & Cream
- Salty Balty – Salted Goetze’s Caramels with Berger Cookies
- Ode to Joe – Zeke’s Coffee Oreo
- Poe-conut – Coconut with Otterbein’s Lemon Sugar Cookies
You can pick up a pre-packaged pint at their Hampden location or purchase the pints online at BaltimoreInABoxIceCream.com. You can also purchase quart sizes.
Baltimore in a Box closed its retail location in March due to COVID-19, but are working to reopen its location.