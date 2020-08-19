COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man will spend two years behind bars for fatally shooting another man during a drug deal in Columbia last year, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.
Tyquan Carter pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday and was sentenced to ten years in prison with all but two years suspended. He will also spend three years on supervised probation.
Officials said Carter fatally shot 19-year-old D’Marni Ware during a drug deal in the 9500 block of Sea Shadow on the night of October 7, 2019.
Carter reportedly met with Ware and 18-year-old Jaiden Marquise Pender for the drug deal, during which Pender pulled a handgun and tried to rob Carter. The two struggled over the gun, and when Carter got the gun he shot Pender and Ware.
Ware died after being shot, while Pender survived. The state’s attorney’s office said he later admitted to setting up the drug deal and planned to rob Carter.
Pender and Ware also took part in two other robberies the same night of the shooting, officials said.
After learning of the other robberies and Pender’s intent to rob Carter, the state’s attorney’s office said it reduced the charges from murder to manslaughter and offered Carter a plea agreement.
…and what will happen to the people who provided or failed to secure the guns used? NOTHING
For every gun out there someone originally bought it or did not properly secure it allowing it to be stolen. HOLD THEM RESPONSIBLE