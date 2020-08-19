Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Students at the University of Maryland can now take select classes offered at other Big Ten universities.
Students will be able to take one class at another school each semester and then transfer the credit with no additional fees as part of the Big Ten Academic Alliance Course Sharing Program.
Among the classes available are Korean Pop Culture at the Bloomington campus of Indiana University, 20th Century Fashion and Beyond at The Ohio State University and Dracula Facts and Fiction at Rutgers University.
