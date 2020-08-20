CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, Positivity Rate Up As Maryland Tops 102K Cases
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police arrested a 23-year-old man Wednesday for the murder of 32-year-old Tavonte Briggs in July.

Southwest District officers were called to the 300 block of South Franklintown Road at around 12:57 p.m. on July 25 to investigate a shooting, where they found Briggs suffering from gunshot wounds.

Credit: Baltimore Police

He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives identified the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Dajuan McBride of the 1700 block of Smallwood Street.

He was arrested for first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Central Booking Intake Facility and was denied bail.

