BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police arrested a 23-year-old man Wednesday for the murder of 32-year-old Tavonte Briggs in July.
Southwest District officers were called to the 300 block of South Franklintown Road at around 12:57 p.m. on July 25 to investigate a shooting, where they found Briggs suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.
Homicide detectives identified the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Dajuan McBride of the 1700 block of Smallwood Street.
He was arrested for first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Central Booking Intake Facility and was denied bail.