Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five more heat-related deaths have been reported in Maryland, bringing the yearly total to 12, data from the state’s health department shows.
The five new deaths happened between August 11 and August 17. They include:
- A man between the ages of 18 and 44 in Montgomery County;
- A woman between the ages of 45 and 64 in Anne Arundel County;
- A woman aged 65 or older in Worcester County;
- A man aged 65 or older in Baltimore City; and
- A woman aged 65 or older in Anne Arundel County.
Previously-reported heat deaths include a man in his 30s in Baltimore City and a boy under the age of 18 in Wicomico County.
Last year, there were 20 heat-related deaths, the health department reported.