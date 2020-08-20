BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Trash and recycling are not routinely being picked up because of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on the Baltimore City Department of Public Works, forcing some residents to get rid of their trash themselves.

On Thursday, the Department of Public Works reported only 176 of the 230 employees needed for routine services are reporting.

A dozen Department of Public Works employees are in isolation, along with 12 from the Bureau of Solid Waste, due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Jerry Murray said he didn’t think trash would be his labor of love during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We got some of the trash off of Ramsey and Fulton Avenue,” Murray said. “We’re going back up Oakmont and Lichfield and help clean the city up.”

As garbage cans overflow in the streets, many residents are bringing their trash to the drop off site along Sission Street.

“I live in a back alley behind a row of restaurants and trash builds up there under good circumstances,” said resident Clay Andrews. “It’s definitely gotten worse recently.”

As the department works to address collection delays, DPW encourages residents to use the three Convenience Drop-Off Centers that are currently available to the public Monday through Saturday:

Sisson Street Citizen Drop-Off Center, located at 2840 Sisson Street, Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Northwest Transfer Station, located at 5030 Reisterstown Road, Monday – Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Quarantine Road Landfill, located at 6100 Quarantine Road, Monday – Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

