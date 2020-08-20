Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a crash in east Baltimore involving a dirt bike and another vehicle, city police said.
The crash happened in the 2800 block of East Monument Street. The victims’ injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Three people were reportedly hurt.
Streets are closed in the area.
Police are also responding to a report of a pedestrian crash involving an 8-year-old girl in the 2100 block of East Federal Street. Her injuries are also believed to be non-life-threatening.
