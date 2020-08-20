OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued six mariners after their boat caught fire about three miles south of Ocean City, Maryland on Thursday, according to officials.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Maryland-National Capital Region command center received notification that a fire had broken out on board and all six mariners were abandoning ship.
Several boaters in the area also contacted the command center to notify them that the boat had become engulfed in flames.
Sector Maryland-NCR watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a 47-foot motor lifeboat boat crew from Coast Guard Station Ocean City to the scene.
Crew members from the fishing vessel Smugglers Point arrived on scene first after overhearing the UMIB and safely recovered all six individuals.
Station Ocean City crew members arrived on scene shortly after, safely transferred five individuals aboard and transported them back to the station.
The owner of the damaged boat stayed behind to await Tow Boat U.S. crews and prepare to conduct salvage operations.
All six boaters were wearing their lifejackets.