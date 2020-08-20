ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Though the statewide positivity rate went up slightly overnight, it still falls under five percent- and the state reports Thursday that all 24 jurisdictions in the state are below five percent for the first time.

This is the first time all of Maryland’s jurisdictions are below five percent, the state says.

“We are very pleased to see that, for the first time, all 24 jurisdictions are reporting positivity rates below 5%,” said Governor Hogan. “While we are encouraged by this important milestone, this crisis is far from over. It is absolutely critical that we continue taking strong precautions to slow the spread of this deadly virus.”

The statewide positivity rate has been under five percent since June 25, but some jurisdictions have struggled to get down.

Prince George’s County’s positivity rate is now at 4.93 percent- down 88 percent from its peak on May 2, the state data shows.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Maryland’s seven-day average positivity rate is 3.29 percent as of Thursday, with the daily positivity rate dropping to 3.49 percent.

The World Health Organization recommends positivity rates remain at five percent or lower for at least 14 days before moving forward with any more reopening plans.

There is some good news for younger Marylanders as well. The positivity rate among Marylanders under 35 has declined by 44.2 percent since July 23, to 3.79 percent.

The current positivity rate among Marylanders 35 and older is 2.97 percent.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.