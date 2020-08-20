ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate increased Thursday while the number of people hospitalized due to the virus fell, data from the state’s health department shows.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the state increased by 580 to 102,229.
Hospitalizations, meanwhile, decreased from 475 on Wednesday to 455 on Thursday. Of those, 348 are in acute care and 107 are in intensive care.
Nine more people died, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,531.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The state’s positivity rate increased from 3.22 percent to 3.29 percent.
In total, the state has seen a total of 1,693,571 coronavirus tests conducted. Of those, 1,085,447 were negative.
Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|358
|(20)
|Anne Arundel
|7,809
|(220)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|13,708
|(430)
|15*
|Baltimore County
|14,327
|(559)
|23*
|Calvert
|755
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|472
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,625
|(116)
|3*
|Cecil
|744
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,224
|(91)
|2*
|Dorchester
|416
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,289
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|60
|Harford
|2,225
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|4,148
|(111)
|6*
|Kent
|251
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|19,264
|(775)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|25,058
|(749)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|498
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,069
|(52)
|Somerset
|164
|(3)
|Talbot
|430
|(4)
|Washington
|1,170
|(31)
|Wicomico
|1,424
|(45)
|Worcester
|741
|(21)
|1*
|Data not available
|(12)
|2*
Here’s a breakdown of cases by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,643
|10-19
|6,959
|(1)
|20-29
|18,168
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|19,138
|(46)
|5*
|40-49
|17,017
|(115)
|3*
|50-59
|15,158
|(285)
|16*
|60-69
|10,385
|(574)
|12*
|70-79
|6,355
|(874)
|25*
|80+
|5,406
|(1,609)
|75*
|Data not available
|(4)
|1*
|Female
|53,976
|(1,735)
|71*
|Male
|48,253
|(1,796)
|67*
Here’s a breakdown of cases by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|32,651
|(1,447)
|53*
|Asian (NH)
|1,869
|(130)
|6*
|White (NH)
|22,735
|(1,493)
|67*
|Hispanic
|24,952
|(412)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,468
|(37)
|Data not available
|15,554
|(12)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.