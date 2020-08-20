ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate increased Thursday while the number of people hospitalized due to the virus fell, data from the state’s health department shows.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state increased by 580 to 102,229.

Hospitalizations, meanwhile, decreased from 475 on Wednesday to 455 on Thursday. Of those, 348 are in acute care and 107 are in intensive care.

Nine more people died, bringing the state’s death toll to 3,531.

The state’s positivity rate increased from 3.22 percent to 3.29 percent.

In total, the state has seen a total of 1,693,571 coronavirus tests conducted. Of those, 1,085,447 were negative.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 358 (20) Anne Arundel 7,809 (220) 10* Baltimore City 13,708 (430) 15* Baltimore County 14,327 (559) 23* Calvert 755 (27) 1* Caroline 472 (3) Carroll 1,625 (116) 3* Cecil 744 (30) 1* Charles 2,224 (91) 2* Dorchester 416 (5) Frederick 3,289 (114) 7* Garrett 60 Harford 2,225 (66) 3* Howard 4,148 (111) 6* Kent 251 (22) 1* Montgomery 19,264 (775) 39* Prince George’s 25,058 (749) 23* Queen Anne’s 498 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,069 (52) Somerset 164 (3) Talbot 430 (4) Washington 1,170 (31) Wicomico 1,424 (45) Worcester 741 (21) 1* Data not available (12) 2*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,643 10-19 6,959 (1) 20-29 18,168 (23) 1* 30-39 19,138 (46) 5* 40-49 17,017 (115) 3* 50-59 15,158 (285) 16* 60-69 10,385 (574) 12* 70-79 6,355 (874) 25* 80+ 5,406 (1,609) 75* Data not available (4) 1* Female 53,976 (1,735) 71* Male 48,253 (1,796) 67*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 32,651 (1,447) 53* Asian (NH) 1,869 (130) 6* White (NH) 22,735 (1,493) 67* Hispanic 24,952 (412) 10* Other (NH) 4,468 (37) Data not available 15,554 (12) 2*

