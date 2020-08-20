Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a pedestrian-involved crash in Baltimore on Thursday night.
Police said the crash happened on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
The victim, an adult male was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
CRASH Team detectives are currently investigating.
No further information has been released at this time.
