HARWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A Churchton man was killed in a crash in southern Anne Arundel County Thursday morning, police said.
The crash happened around 10:05 a.m. at the intersection of Solomon’s Island Road and Harwood Road near Southern High School.
Anne Arundel County police said the victim, 43-year-old Eric Allen Herdeman, was heading north on Solomon’s Island Road when he hit a dump truck that was stopped to make a left turn onto Harwood Road. His 2000 Toyota Camry suffered significant damage, and Herdeman died at the scene.
The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.
Police said it appears driver error was the primary cause of the crash and that speed and impairment do not appear to be factors. The crash remains under investigation.