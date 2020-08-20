CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, Positivity Rate Up As Maryland Tops 102K Cases
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, FDA, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FDA has approved the world’s first fully-transparent surgical mask, the creation of a Baltimore-based company.

ClearMask was started by a group of Johns Hopkins graduate students and alumni.

The idea dates back to 2017 when one of the co-founders – who is deaf – went in for surgery and had trouble communicating with her mask-wearing doctors.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, they ramped up production.

The masks are now available to buy in bulk in the FDA cleared medical or non-medical grade.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply