BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FDA has approved the world’s first fully-transparent surgical mask, the creation of a Baltimore-based company.
ClearMask was started by a group of Johns Hopkins graduate students and alumni.
The idea dates back to 2017 when one of the co-founders – who is deaf – went in for surgery and had trouble communicating with her mask-wearing doctors.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, they ramped up production.
The masks are now available to buy in bulk in the FDA cleared medical or non-medical grade.
