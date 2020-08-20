BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted a man during an altercation outside an Anne Arundel County bar earlier this year. The man later died.
The fight happened on February 21 outside Milt’s Rendezvous in Brooklyn Park, police said. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Edward Young suffering from a head injury.
Police said Young and 38-year-old Jerome Thomas got into a fight inside the bar that continued outside. Young tried to assault Thomas, at which point Thomas’ family member hit Young, knocking him to the ground.
While Young was on the ground, Thomas reportedly assaulted him, causing serious injuries. He died days later at an area hospital and his death was ruled a homicide.
Police arrested Thomas at his home in Baltimore without incident. He’s charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment and is being held without bond.
Nothing good comes of bars