WESTMINSTER, MD. (WJZ) — Westminster Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole lottery tickets from a local convenience store on Wednesday.
The store on East Main Street reported a theft of Maryland Lottery scratch-off tickets. at around 7:28 a.m. The suspect fled on foot, police said.
He is described to be between 5’8″ and 5’11” with a medium build.
Police have released this photo from video surveillance:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Westminster Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau @ 410-848-4646.
Information may be reported anonymously via the tips line @ 410-857-8477 or send a confidential text message to keyword TIPWPD and your tip to 847411 [tip].