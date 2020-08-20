CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, Positivity Rate Up As Maryland Tops 102K Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens miss you, and now, they want to hear from you!

They’ve opened up their virtual mailbox, and want fans to create, write or design letters to the team wishing them well!

Fans should submit their letters by either posting on social media using #LetterstotheRavens or send in by email.

The Ravens are slated to open their season up at home against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 13, at 1 p.m.

