Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens miss you, and now, they want to hear from you!
They’ve opened up their virtual mailbox, and want fans to create, write or design letters to the team wishing them well!
#RavensFlock, we’ve missed seeing you at Training Camp and we want to hear from you! 📩
We're opening up our virtual mailbox for #LetterstotheRavens!
Info and submit yours here: https://t.co/TwR1vE0XfV pic.twitter.com/hpKHfSCDF6
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 20, 2020
Fans should submit their letters by either posting on social media using #LetterstotheRavens or send in by email.
The Ravens are slated to open their season up at home against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 13, at 1 p.m.