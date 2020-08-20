COLUMBIA, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County detectives have increased the reward for information on the July 31 shooting of a pregnant woman in Columbia to up to $15,000.
Rabiah Ahmad, 30, was 28 weeks pregnant when she was shot while inside a home in the 6600 block of Dovecote Drive. She later died at the hospital.
Doctors delivered her baby girl, Ahja, who was in critical condition until she died on August 5.
The shooting happened at 11 p.m. on July 31. Police responded to the Dovecote address, where multiple people live, for a report of several gunshots.
Police learned multiple bullets had been fired into the house from the outside. Ahmad, who had recently moved to Maryland and had been staying at the home for the last few months, was struck once, no one else was injured.
Detectives are continuing to learn who was inside the house may have been the intended target.
Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. Callers can remain anonymous.
While there is no evidence at this stage of the investigation indicating that Ahmad was targeted or that the crime was racially-motivated, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is providing support to her family, who is Muslim, by offering an additional reward: CAIR news release.