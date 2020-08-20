CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Down, Positivity Rate Up As Maryland Tops 102K Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 13-year-old was shot in the neck in southwest Baltimore on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to an area hospital around 4:18 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

The victim is currently listed in stable but critical condition, according to police.

Preliminarily investigation revealed that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 100 block of South Morley Street when an unidentified male suspect fired a shot into the vehicle, hitting the victim in the neck.

Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

  1. GUNS FOR ALL says:
    August 20, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    This shooting of a CHILD brought to you by the NRA and lax gun laws Trump & the Republicans the NRA owns love.

