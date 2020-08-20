BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 13-year-old was shot in the neck in southwest Baltimore on Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to an area hospital around 4:18 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.
The victim is currently listed in stable but critical condition, according to police.
Preliminarily investigation revealed that the victim was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 100 block of South Morley Street when an unidentified male suspect fired a shot into the vehicle, hitting the victim in the neck.
Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
