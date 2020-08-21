TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a 74-year-old man was killed in a crash in Timonium on Thursday.
Police responded to Timonium Road near Greenspring Drive shortly before 7 p.m. for a report of a crash.
Preliminary investigation found a Jeep Cherokee traveled west on Timonium Road near Greenspring Drive as a Hyundai Accent traveled east on Timonium Road.
The Jeep crossed the double yellow lines and struck the Hyundai head-on. The Jeep then continued, driving off of the road and over a curb, striking a fence and then a Baltimore Gas and Electric utility pole, police said.
The driver of the Jeep was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injures.
The driver of the Hyundai, identified as Ramon Lago Alonso, 74, of the unit block of Gurteen Court, was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The Baltimore County Police Department’s Crash Team are continuing their investigation.