BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that they believe is connected to a fatal hit and run.
Police were called on August 6 just before 10 p.m. to the to the 6200 block of York Road to investigate a report of an injured person.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found an injured unconscious pedestrian lying in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are trying to locate a Volkswagen with damage to the front and possibly front windshield.
Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is urged to contact C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators at 410-396-2606.