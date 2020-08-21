CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Falls, Hospitalizations Flat As Case Total Approaches 103K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Hit and Run, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that they believe is connected to a fatal hit and run.

Police were called on August 6 just before 10 p.m. to the to the 6200 block of York Road to investigate a report of an injured person.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an injured unconscious pedestrian lying in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are trying to locate a Volkswagen with damage to the front and possibly front windshield.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is urged to contact C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators at 410-396-2606.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply